Peter Siddle, Dan Christian to co-captain Prime Minister’s XI for the first time

In a first, Australian speedster Peter Siddle and all-rounder Dan Christian will co-captain the Prime Minister’s XI in a Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Canberra next month, Cricket Australia (CA) announced.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that while naming co-captains was a break from the tradition, both players would be outstanding representatives.

“Peter and Dan have not only been outstanding cricketers over a number of years, they have also been ambassadors and leaders of the game domestically and overseas,” Morrison said in a CA media release.

“I want to thank Peter and Dan for taking on the role of co-captains so that they can mentor the younger members of the squad who will likely be a mix of players on the cusp of selection at state or international level,” he added.

CA National Talent Manager, Greg Chappell said both players were well deserving of the honour to captain the Prime Minister’s XI.

“Dan has a wealth of leadership experience at domestic level both at home and abroad while Peter has displayed exceptional leadership qualities both on and off the field throughout his career,” Chappell said.

Siddle was a member of Australia’s Test squad which recently retained the Ashes in England.

He has played a total of 67 Test matches for Australia, claiming 221 wickets, as well playing for the Australian One-Day International and Twenty20 teams during his career.

As one of the most recognised Indigenous cricketers in Australia’s history, Christian has forged a reputation over the past 15 years as one of the nation’s leading players in the short forms of the game.

In addition to representing Australia in One Day International and Twenty20 International matches, Narrandera-born Christian has developed a global reputation on the back of his achievements for the Melbourne Renegades, Nottinghamshire and in other T20 competitions around the world.

The Prime Minister’s XI will play Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval in Griffith on October 24.