‘Why don’t more keepers do it’: Former wicketkeeper’s ‘switch’ strategy goes viral: Watch

A video of former New Zealand wicketkeeper Peter McGlashan showing a piece of innovative and proactive strategy to effect run outs has surfaced on social media, leading fans to question why more keepers around the world do not do it.

In the video, McGlashan is seen running to the bowler’s end, with the ball having been hit straight down the ground, to effect a run out.

The logic for this move is that when the throw comes in from the long on or long off regions, the chance of a run out is at the bowler’s end and not the keeper’s end.

The wicketkeeper, being better equipped to effect run outs because of his gloves, can better serve his team by being at the bowler’s end at such a time.

“So glad 2 hv found this, thanks Alex! Can’t understand why more Keepers don’t do it. Much easier 4 me with Keeping Gloves 2 gather throw than bowler as Non-striker sneaks 2nd & gambles on fumble. I’d call “Switch” when I was going so other fielders knew 2 fill gap at Keepers end,” McGlashan tweeted on Friday.

Former England keeper Jack Russell was among those who lauded the move.

Having made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in Wellington in 2006, McGlashan represented New Zealand in 11 T20Is and four ODIs, last playing for them in 2010.

