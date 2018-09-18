Getting dropped at any stage hurts: Peter Handscomb

Australia’s Peter Handscomb has not been included in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan in UAE. (AP Photo) Australia’s Peter Handscomb has not been included in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan in UAE. (AP Photo)

Australia batsmen Peter Handscomb, who has been opted out the Test squad that will travel to UAE to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan, on Tuesday said that getting dropped at any stage of your career hurts. The middle-order batsman suffered a drastic run in his last 11 innings, where he has been dismissed nine times without being able to touch the double figures in all formats.

The 27-year-old, who bats at an average of 46.63 runs in the longer format of the game, while speaking to Australian cricket website said, “It’s obviously tough, getting dropped at any stage hurts. I was backing myself to score runs in the subcontinent. I had a tough tour (this month) with Australia A in India, but I know I can do it and I’ve done it before both in India and Bangladesh.”

Justifying the team’s selection for the upcoming tour to UAE, Handscomb said, “It’s the same old — you’ve got make runs to be playing for Australia and I haven’t been putting numbers on the board that’s needed to represent this country.”

Australia has added five uncapped players for the upcoming Test series in UAE. ODI specialist Aaron Finch, along with Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Brendan Doggett and Travis Head are the newcomers for the Test series. Meanwhile, pace bowler Peter Siddle has also been recalled after a long gap of two years.

Alarmed by the shocking return of Siddle in the international squad, former Australia bowler Stuart Clark said Victoria’s Chris Tremain should have got the nod instead. Objecting to Siddle’s inclusion in the team, the former cricketer was quoted by news agency AFP as saying: “I spat my cornflakes out when I read it.I’ve read we have gone with character over ability and all this stuff. Well, what’s wrong with Tremain’s character? He seems fine to me.”

The first Test starts from October 7, which will be played in Dubai and the second match will be held in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Squad: Tim Paine (captain), Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd