PSL 2019, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Cricket Streaming: What time is Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators?

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score: Darren Sammy-led Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the third match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan opener batsman Imam-ul-Haq, who was in supreme form when Pakistan toured to South Africa, will lead the Peshawar batting. Imam will be supported by Kieron Pollard, Sammy and veteran cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq in the middle-order.

Quetta, on the other hand, will miss the service of Sunil Narine. The Caribbean cricketer, who made his mark in the shortest format of the game because of his match-winning performances, has been sidelined from today’s encounter due to a finger injury. He sustained the injury during the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League. English cricketer Max Waller is likely to feature in place of Narine.

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 match?

The T20 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Where is Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 match?

The T20 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 match begin?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 match will broadcast on D-Sport.

How do I watch online live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 match?

In India, the live online streaming of the PSL 2019 will be available on http://www.cricketgateway.com website and mobile application, JIO TV and Airtel TV apps.