Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2023: 50-run opening stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris

PSL 2023, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Scorecard: Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi are facing Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United in Match 12 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023
Given the form skipper Babar Azam has been in, all eyes will be on him against Islamabad United.Tom Kohler-Cadmore has also been the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi as he has scored a total of 104 runs in 3 games.
Peshawar Zalmi currently sit in third place in the PSL standings with four points from three games. , Islamabad United won the first game against Karachi Kings but lost the second one
Scroll down for Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Score updates:
This has been an excellent start from Peshawar Zalmi. The power of Haris combined with the touch of Babar Azam has produced this brilliant start for the side. Islamad United skipper Shadab Khan is looking a bit puzzled about where to go and which bowler to employ. He would be hoping after field restrictions are done and the spinners come into action there might be a chance of lowering the rate. (Peshawar Zalmi is 65/0 after 5.4 overs)
Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan has used four bowlers in the first four overs of the innings. However, none of them seems to work so far. Every bowler has a good slower one but the wicket is not gripping one bit and the ball seems to go in a straight line and it is travelling as soon as it is hitting the bat of Mohammad Haris. Babar Azam would be looking to get his eye and score a big one. (Peshawar Zalmi is 51/0 after 4.2 overs)
Mohammad Haris is looking an exceptional touch here. He started to hit a few hefty blows on what seemed to be a very flat track. Hasan Ali has taken the new ball from the other end. He pitched up a few trying to swing the ball however, there was not a lot of moment on offer. This might be a high scoring contest folks as both sides have some class players in it. (Peshawar Zalmi is 30/0 after 2.2 overs)
Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris have walked into the middle. Ruman Raees has the new ball in hand. Islamabad's pitch has been traditionally known for its flatness. Raees will probably not get a lot of swing of the new ball. However, will be interesting to see what bag of tricks he has to offer to pick the price wickets of Peshawar openers. This just might be a high-scoring game. (Peshawar Zalmi is 5/0 after 0.3 overs)
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Dasun Shanaka, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees
Hello welcome! Catch all the live action from Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. Babar Azam's side has been wandering around the mid-table despite some solid performances in the tournament. The same can be said for Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United who has been a bit up and down in the season. With the league getting into the midstage of the tournament the jeopardy for each game increases. This promises to be a high-octane clash. Stay with us folks.