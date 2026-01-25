6 titles in 15 seasons! Perth Scorchers crush Sydney Sixers in final to secure record-extending BBL crown

Perth Scorchers also completed a triple over Sydney Sixers, beating them in their opening game, then in the Qualifier, before finally thwarting them in the finals to claim the title.

google-preferred-btn
Perth Scorchers beat arch-rivals Sydney Sixers in the final to lift record-extending sixth BBL title. (PHOTO: X/BBL)Perth Scorchers beat arch-rivals Sydney Sixers in the final to lift record-extending sixth BBL title. (PHOTO: X/BBL)

Perth Scorchers continued their dominance and further cemented their legacy by defeating arch-rivals Sydney Sixers in the 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL) final, claiming a record-extending sixth BBL title in front of their home crowd at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Murphy’s Law played out for the Sixers, for whom nothing went their way in the final. After losing the toss, Moises Henriques’ side was invited to bat first by Scorchers captain Mitchell Marsh. The Sixers managed an underwhelming 132 in their 20 overs. Scorchers’ Jhye Richardson and David Payne were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each to bundle out the Sixers for an under-par total in Perth.

Scorchers’ openers Marsh and Finn Allen stitched together 80 runs for the first wicket, and the Men in Orange had little trouble chasing down the total and won the game by six wickets with 15 balls to spare to lift the trophy.

The Scorchers were clearly the best side in BBL 2025-26, having finished at the top of the points table with 14 points from seven wins in ten league matches. They also completed a triple over the Sixers, beating them in their opening game, then in the Qualifier, before finally thwarting them in the finals to claim the title.

Perth Scorchers' players elated after the wicket of Sydney Sixers' opener Steve Smith. (PHOTO: Cricket Australia) Perth Scorchers’ players elated after the wicket of Sydney Sixers’ opener Steve Smith. (PHOTO: Cricket Australia)

Veteran Australian batter David Warner (433 runs in 8 matches), who played for Sydney Thunder, was the tournament’s highest run-scorer, while Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf (20 wickets in 11 matches) finished with the most wickets.

History and Rivalry

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers are two of the most successful franchises in BBL history. Out of 15 seasons, there have been only three finals in which neither the Sixers nor the Scorchers featured.

Ahead of the 2025-26 final, the Scorchers and Sixers had met six times in the decider, with the Perth-based franchise winning four summit clashes and the Sixers coming out on top twice. After Sunday’s win, four of the Scorchers’ six BBL titles have now come against the Sixers in the final. For the Sixers, two of their three titles have also come against their arch-rivals, the Scorchers.

 

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90
mark tully.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
davos meeting 2026
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
Ameesha Patel on why she thinks men and women are not equal: 'Just by wearing pants...'; relationship expert weighs in
Ameesha Patel on why men and women are not equal
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News