6 titles in 15 seasons! Perth Scorchers crush Sydney Sixers in final to secure record-extending BBL crown

Perth Scorchers continued their dominance and further cemented their legacy by defeating arch-rivals Sydney Sixers in the 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL) final, claiming a record-extending sixth BBL title in front of their home crowd at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Murphy’s Law played out for the Sixers, for whom nothing went their way in the final. After losing the toss, Moises Henriques’ side was invited to bat first by Scorchers captain Mitchell Marsh. The Sixers managed an underwhelming 132 in their 20 overs. Scorchers’ Jhye Richardson and David Payne were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each to bundle out the Sixers for an under-par total in Perth.