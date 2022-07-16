‘Perspective’: Virat Kohli uploads optimistic social media post on his lean patch

Once a given and a thing of great pride in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli’s recent form has become a cause for concern that has led to criticism and even doubts over his place in the Indian XI going into the T20 World Cup in October.

The former India captain though, is keeping his head high and is positive that the winds of change will blow soon. In a recent social media post captioned ‘Perspective’, Kohli is seen posing with a wall art with wings that reads, “What if I fall” and “Oh but my darling, what if you fly”.

Kohli is currently part of the India squad playing the three-match ODI series in England. Having missed the first ODI owing to a groin injury, the talismanic India batter marked a comeback in the XI for the second match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Coming in to bat early after captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the third over, Kohli could only add 16 runs off 25 deliveries before he was picked by David Willey.

In the T20I series, Kohli was only able to score 1 off 3 and 11 off 6 in his two outings. While there have been shades of his brilliant self on display, Kohli has now gone 77 international innings across formats without getting into triple figures, a feat he has achieved 71 times in his career.

The former India captain has received backing from the cricket fraternity on his lean patch. After his dismissal in the 2nd ODI at Lord’s, Pakistan captain Babar Azam took to social media to speak in support of Kohli.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong,” Babar wrote with his photo alongside Kohli.

India captain Rohit Sharma has also backed his predecessor multiple times during the ongoing series against England.

“Why is there even a debate or discussion on Virat Kohli’s form,” Rohit had said after the 2nd ODI.

“Like I said in the last press conference. When someone is scoring consistently for so long, we can’t overlook his contribution if he is not scoring in one or two series or in one or two years. We know the importance of Virat Kohli.”