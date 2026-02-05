One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final

Ayush Mhatre's father will attend nephew's mundan ceremony while tracking Zimbabwe final; Abhigyan Kundu's parents ask about board exams between cricket talk.

Written by: Devendra Pandey
6 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 11:22 PM IST
India U-19 World CupIndia players celebrate in the match vs Zimbabwe at the U-19 World Cup (ICC)
Make us preferred source on Google

Yogesh Mhatre will have a long Friday evening ahead. While his son Ayush leads India into the Under-19 World Cup final in Zimbabwe, he’ll be navigating the delicate dance of being in two places at once—physically present at a family ceremony in Virar, mentally chained to a cricket ground 4,000 miles away.

“We have a program at home, a one-time occasion—my nephew’s mundan ceremony,” Yogesh explains, his voice carrying the particular strain of competing devotions. It’s a religious ritual of shaving a child’s birth hair for the first time.

“As an uncle, I have an important role to play. So one hand will be performing the rituals, the other keeping an eye on the scores. The phone will be charged and ready.”

It’s the kind of juggling act that defines this moment for families across India—the collision of the sacred and the sporting, the intimate and the historic.

The favourite’s burden

India enters Friday’s final against England carrying the weight of expectation. It’s their sixth consecutive Under-19 World Cup final, a streak that has transformed hope into demand. They are the favorites, a label that both elevates and suffocates.

After India’s semifinal victory over Afghanistan, young captain Ayush Mhatre made a late-night video call home. More than 45 members of the extended Mhatre clan crowded around phones and screens, their faces glowing in the dark. They told him they’d never doubted India would chase down the total—the batting lineup was too strong, too deep.

Also Read | Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan

But mostly, they asked the question Indian families have asked across generations, across continents, across every imaginable circumstance: “Did you eat?”

Story continues below this ad

Cricket talk, Yogesh admits, rarely dominates their conversations. “We don’t discuss tactics much. We ask, ‘How are you? What are your plans?’ The best part is when Ayush told us they’ve found an Indian family in Zimbabwe who delivers home-cooked food to the hotel. That sorted one of our biggest worries.”

Food. Sleep. Health. The mundane concerns that ground even the most extraordinary moments.

A different kind of preparation

In Zimbabwe, the Indian camp is deliberately not looking ahead. Coach VVS Laxman’s message is simple: stay present. The final will come soon enough.

But back in Navi Mumbai, the Kundu household has a different calendar in mind.

Story continues below this ad
Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhatre with his family.

Abhigyan Kundu, India’s wicketkeeper-batsman, had just returned from training when his family called. The conversation didn’t revolve around batting orders or England’s bowling attack. Instead, his parents wanted to know: Could he sit his 12th-grade board examinations, scheduled for February 10th?

“We talked about his day, about how well the team played,” says Abhigyan’s father, Abhishek, who works at Tata Consultancy Services. “But we also asked if he’s had time to study. We discussed whether he should appear for his board exams now or consider open university later. As a family, we want to think about what’s nearest, what’s next.”

It’s a quintessentially Indian conversation—the simultaneous pull of ambition and pragmatism, of dreams and duty. Cricket may offer a path, but education remains the foundation.

The fifty and what it means

Ayush Mhatre’s half-century in the semifinal has quieted some doubts, though Yogesh is careful not to let expectations run wild.

Story continues below this ad

“People are expecting him to perform, but he’s the kind of player who will leave an impact somewhere—be it with the ball, in the field, or with the bat,” Yogesh says with a father’s fierce pride. “For him, the team always comes first.”

It’s the kind of statement that sounds like a press conference platitude until you realize it’s also a father trying to protect his son from the crushing specificity of expectation. A fifty is lovely. A hundred would be better. But what matters is the win—and what comes after.

The ladder to someplace good

Both families understand what success at this level means. The Under-19 World Cup isn’t the destination—it’s the audition. Perform here, and doors open. Stumble, and the ladder gets steeper.

For Abhishek Kundu, his son’s visibility has already begun reshaping his own life in unexpected ways. Old friends—lost to the slow entropy of work schedules and distance—have started reaching out again.

Story continues below this ad

“So many people are reconnecting, especially old friends we’d fallen out of touch with,” he says. “His name is appearing in articles, on scoreboards. People recognize it. At the office, in the neighborhood, they’re calling me ‘Abhigyan’s father’ now.”

He pauses, then adds the quiet caveat every Indian parent seems hardwired to offer: “But I feel this is nothing. He has a long way to go.”

Friday will be long for Yogesh Mhatre. The mundan ceremony will proceed with its ancient rhythms—prayers, shaved heads, blessings for a new beginning. And somewhere between the rituals, he’ll glance at his phone, watching numbers flicker on a screen, hoping his son’s new beginning is unfolding half a world away.

It’s an image that captures something essential about this moment: the beautiful, impossible balancing act of being present for both the life you’re living and the dream that’s taking flight.

Story continues below this ad

Saturday’s final will come. England will arrive ready. The favorites tag will hang heavy. But tonight, in Virar and Navi Mumbai, two families are doing what families do—worrying about food, exams, phone batteries, and whether their sons are sleeping enough.

The cricket will take care of itself. It always does.

Devendra Pandey
Devendra Pandey

Having spent years covering Mumbai’s local "maidan" cricket circuit, Devendra Pandey brings a unique ground-level perspective to his reporting. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav: Flight booked for Colombo.... baaki toh dekh lenge
Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Andre Beteille
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News