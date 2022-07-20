scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

People who have played 1-2 matches are now giving opinions on him, I can only laugh: Kamran Akmal backs Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s 'lean patch of form is now into its third year.

By: Sports Desk |
July 20, 2022 5:55:36 pm
Virat KohliVirat Kohli is being rested for the Windies tour. (Reuters)

Virat Kohli’s poor run of form with the bat has become a raging debate in the cricket fraternity . While a few have been critical of his technique and performances, the 33-year-old has also found support from other corners. On Tuesday, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal voiced his opinion and said that people should leave Kohli alone and allow him to figure out the problems in his batting.

“He’s a different player altogether. Everyone goes through these phases. Some players endure it for a brief period, some go through it for long,” Akmal was quoted as saying by paktv.tv.

“He only needs one big innings. His belief, his passion for the game, makes him stand apart. Do you think that a player who has 70 centuries will listen to those asking for his ouster from the side? People who have played 1-2 matches are now giving opinions on him. I can only laugh,” added Akmal.

“Footwork, bat swing, head position, shoulder.. everything comes into place. A player figures all these things out on his own. You have to keep your mind positive. Think about what you did right in your past. There will be a lot of opinions but you got to keep focus intact. A player is his own coach,” said Akmal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...

India’s next assignment will be the upcoming tour of the West Indies. However, Kohli will not be a part of the squad.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

What Rs 80 to a dollar means
Explained

What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Redmi K50i review

The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
ICYMI

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more
Five Things

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News