People who have played 1-2 matches are now giving opinions on him, I can only laugh: Kamran Akmal backs Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s poor run of form with the bat has become a raging debate in the cricket fraternity . While a few have been critical of his technique and performances, the 33-year-old has also found support from other corners. On Tuesday, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal voiced his opinion and said that people should leave Kohli alone and allow him to figure out the problems in his batting.

“He’s a different player altogether. Everyone goes through these phases. Some players endure it for a brief period, some go through it for long,” Akmal was quoted as saying by paktv.tv.

“He only needs one big innings. His belief, his passion for the game, makes him stand apart. Do you think that a player who has 70 centuries will listen to those asking for his ouster from the side? People who have played 1-2 matches are now giving opinions on him. I can only laugh,” added Akmal.

“Footwork, bat swing, head position, shoulder.. everything comes into place. A player figures all these things out on his own. You have to keep your mind positive. Think about what you did right in your past. There will be a lot of opinions but you got to keep focus intact. A player is his own coach,” said Akmal.

India’s next assignment will be the upcoming tour of the West Indies. However, Kohli will not be a part of the squad.