‘We look at the TV and laugh’: Rohit Sharma on ‘Ro-Ko’ tag with Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to hold strong as the pillars of India’s ODI batting. In their last two appearances, two months apart, both Rohit and Kohli have struck scintillating centuries for India.

In their final stretch as India internationals, Rohit and Kohli have been unified by the ‘Ro-Ko’ tag, a delight for the fans and a big sell for the broadcaster. The duo retired from T20Is after leading the country to their second T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. Both announced unceremonious exits from Test cricket in May 2025.

In a recent interaction with JioHotstar, Rohit revealed the origin of the ‘Ro-Ko’ tag and his camarederie with Kohli over the years. Rohit said the two shared laughs when they first came across the viral fan-coined moniker.