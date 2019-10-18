Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s ouster leaves Pakistan cricket fans unhappy

Days after going 3-0 down in the recently-concluded T20I series against an inexperienced Sri Lankan unit, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was axed from the captaincy position. The 32-year-old has been removed from the Test and T20I captaincy position, whereas the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take a final call on ODIs in the coming days.

The news of the removal of Sarfraz from the position received immense flak from the Pakistani cricket enthusiasts. Many took to Twitter stating that the man took Pakistan to eleven T20I series victory and his removal, which comes just a year ahead of the World T20Is, will have a drastic effect on the side.

Here are a few reactions:

Do you remember?@SarfarazA_54 has the world record of 11 consecutive T20Is series win as a captain. Consistency in the shortest format is not an easy task but he made it easy. Yes we all are fickle. Best of luck Sir Sarfaraz !#SarfrazAhmed #ProudOfYouSarfaraz — Muhammad Mohsin (@RealMoh5in) October 18, 2019

Sarfraz Ahmed was the man who got Pakistan top ranked in T20s and won them the Champions Trophy…Boasts a strong profile and the decision to remove him from captaincy certainly not justified. @TheRealPCB — Abdul Ahad 007 (@abdahad007) October 18, 2019

In my opinion ,to change T20 Captain so near to World T20 is not a good decision and making a totally inexperienced captain is a big risk .Babar is world No 1 T20 Batsmen no doubt in it but Captaincy is something different , it can harm his performance .#BabarAzam #SarfrazAhmed — Muhammad Sameer ? (@iamsameer_s10) October 18, 2019

#Pcb worst desicion i think its time to take selection inchargement back from misbah

Totally unfair we want him back in t20. Babar player hi axha hai captaincy muskil hogai is kay leyay #Sarfaraz #SarfrazAhmed #Bringbacksarfarz pic.twitter.com/fOCcACSYAs — aaliyan (@AaliyanSaleem20) October 18, 2019

Sarfaraz Ahmad had his ups and downs as captain,will be most remembered for the CT win in 2017,however such is the fate of Pak captains that it never really ends well for them! Good luck to him for the future.. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) October 18, 2019

Also, removing Sarfaraz as captain from Teat is understandable but it is surprising to see him being removed as T20I captain. Under his leadership, Pak became number one T20I team. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) October 18, 2019

SARFARAZ deserved to be removed as Test Captain

BUT

To remove him of T20 captaincy due to one bad series despite him leading PAK to no:1 T20 team is QUESTIONABLE #cricket pic.twitter.com/GkY29gq8bh — Mishi (@Mishi827) October 18, 2019

The PCB stated that Azhar Ali will lead the side in longer formats, while Babar Azam has been appointed the new T20I captain. Sarfaraz, who is currently experiencing a drastic drop in his form, also was dropped from both the Test and T20I squad.