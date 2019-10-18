Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s ouster leaves Pakistan cricket fans unhappy

Toggle Menu
Sarfaraz Ahmed has been removed from the Test and T20I captaincy position, whereas the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take a final call on ODIs in the coming days.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been removed from the Test and T20I captaincy position. ( Reuters/File Photo)

Days after going 3-0 down in the recently-concluded T20I series against an inexperienced Sri Lankan unit, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was axed from the captaincy position. The 32-year-old has been removed from the Test and T20I captaincy position, whereas the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take a final call on ODIs in the coming days.

The news of the removal of Sarfraz from the position received immense flak from the Pakistani cricket enthusiasts. Many took to Twitter stating that the man took Pakistan to eleven T20I series victory and his removal, which comes just a year ahead of the World T20Is, will have a drastic effect on the side.

Here are a few reactions:

The PCB stated that Azhar Ali will lead the side in longer formats, while Babar Azam has been appointed the new T20I captain. Sarfaraz, who is currently experiencing a drastic drop in his form, also was dropped from both the Test and T20I squad.

