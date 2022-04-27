scorecardresearch
PCB should be independent from the government: Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi PSLFormer captain Shahid Afridi with current PCB chief Ramiz Raja . (FILE)

Former captain Shahid Afridi has called for making the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a totally independent body, with no interference from the government in its matters.

“I feel the PCB should be independent from the government. The appointment of the chairman and CEO of the board should not be managed by the government.

“The PCB needs to be totally independent and have its own in-house election system with no interference from the government functionaries,” Afridi said at a reception.

Afridi’s comments came at a time when uncertainty surrounds the future of the present chairman Ramiz Raja with the change in government and prime minister. Speculations are rife that he would be replaced by a person who is the choice of new PM Shahbaz Sharif.

In Pakistan cricket the PM is automatically appointed Patron in chiefs of the PCB and he/she nominates two candidates one of whom is elected by the general body as chairman.

Afridi said this practice needs to stop as it has never allowed any system to settle down properly.

He noted that every time a new chairman came in he brought in his own system.

“That is why Pakistan cricket faces problems. I think that departments have a big role to play in Pakistan domestic cricket but if the board has introduced a new system it should be given proper time to be tested out now,” Afridi said.

