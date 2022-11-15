scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

PCB serves legal notice to Kamran Akmal for his comments on media

A source close to Kamran confirmed that he got a notice from the legal department of the board, served on behalf of chairman Ramiz Raja.

A source close to Kamran confirmed that he got a notice from the legal department of the board, served on behalf of chairman Ramiz Raja. (FILE)

Pakistan’s discarded wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has been served with a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman for allegedly making defamatory and offensive comments on the media.

A source close to Kamran confirmed that he got a notice from the legal department of the board, served on behalf of chairman Ramiz Raja.
“I don’t know exactly what charges they have made against Kamran but apparently the legal notice has been sent because the chairman feels Kamran made defamatory, false and offensive comments on the media about him,” the source said.

A source in the cricket board made it clear that more legal notices could be sent to some other former players who have their own Youtube channels and appear regularly on the media for their comments.

“Some of them clearly cross the line while criticising the team, management, board and chairman and Ramiz has made it clear he is not going to tolerate anyone running down or defaming Pakistan cricket anymore,” the source said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

He said the PCB’s legal team had been told to take immediate action if any comments by any former player on his own YT channel or on television channels is found to be defamatory, offensive, personal, false and damaging to Pakistan cricket.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Some former players were brutal in their criticism of the Pakistan team when it lost its first two matches in the World Cup and even after they were beaten in the final by England on Sunday.

Some have also called for a change in the board and team management and some want Babar Azam replaced as captain.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:01:25 pm
Next Story

On your weight loss journey, this is the dal you should have (recipe inside)

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 15: Latest News