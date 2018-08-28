Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
PCB releases dates for Australia, New Zealand series

The contest is set to begin from October 7 as host Pakistan will start the proceedings by playing a two-match Test series against Australia.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 6:43:22 pm
The contest is set to begin from October 7 as host Pakistan will start the proceedings by playing a two-match Test series against Australia. (File Photo)
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday released the schedule for the upcoming Australia and New Zealand series in the UAE. The contest is set to begin from October 7 as host Pakistan will start the proceedings by playing a two-match Test series against Australia.

Australia will start its tour with a four-day practice match against Pakistan A and is later scheduled to play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) after the Tests.

New Zealand, who had earlier declined the invitation to play in Pakistan, will begin its campaign in UAE with three T20Is starting on October 31. After the T20Is, the Kiwis will play three One-Day internationals followed by a three-match Test series.

The international games are scheduled to be held in Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan’s full schedule:

Australia tour of UAE

Match           Date                         Venue
1st Test        October 7-11            Dubai International Stadium
2nd Test       October 16-20          Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
1st T20I        October 24               Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
2nd T20I       October 26               Dubai International Stadium
3rd T20I        October 28               Dubai International Stadium

New Zealand tour of UAE

Match          Date                          Venue
1st T20I      October 31                Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
2nd T20I    November 2              Dubai International Stadium
3rd T20I     November 4              Dubai International Stadium
1st ODI      November 7              Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
2nd ODI     November 9              Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
3rd ODI      November 11            Dubai International Stadium
1st Test      November 16-20       Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
2nd Test     November 24-28      Dubai International Stadium
3rd Test      December 3-7           Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

