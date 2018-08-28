PCB releases dates for Australia, New Zealand series

The contest is set to begin from October 7 as host Pakistan will start the proceedings by playing a two-match Test series against Australia. (File Photo) The contest is set to begin from October 7 as host Pakistan will start the proceedings by playing a two-match Test series against Australia. (File Photo)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday released the schedule for the upcoming Australia and New Zealand series in the UAE. The contest is set to begin from October 7 as host Pakistan will start the proceedings by playing a two-match Test series against Australia.

Australia will start its tour with a four-day practice match against Pakistan A and is later scheduled to play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) after the Tests.

New Zealand, who had earlier declined the invitation to play in Pakistan, will begin its campaign in UAE with three T20Is starting on October 31. After the T20Is, the Kiwis will play three One-Day internationals followed by a three-match Test series.

The international games are scheduled to be held in Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan’s full schedule:

Australia tour of UAE

Match Date Venue

1st Test October 7-11 Dubai International Stadium

2nd Test October 16-20 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

1st T20I October 24 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

2nd T20I October 26 Dubai International Stadium

3rd T20I October 28 Dubai International Stadium

New Zealand tour of UAE

Match Date Venue

1st T20I October 31 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

2nd T20I November 2 Dubai International Stadium

3rd T20I November 4 Dubai International Stadium

1st ODI November 7 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

2nd ODI November 9 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

3rd ODI November 11 Dubai International Stadium

1st Test November 16-20 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

2nd Test November 24-28 Dubai International Stadium

3rd Test December 3-7 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

