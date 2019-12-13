PCB refuses to grant NOCs to Faheen Ashraf, Usman Shinwari for BBL

Usman Shinwari has been called up for national duty for the home series against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter/TheRealPCB) Usman Shinwari has been called up for national duty for the home series against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter/TheRealPCB)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has refused to grant ‘No Objection Certificates” to all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and fast bowler Usman Shinwari to play in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Ashraf and Shinwari had recently signed up for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ashraf, who was dropped from the final World Cup squad in May and has not played for the national side since then, was signed up by the Melbourne Renegades for their first eight games, while Shinwari was picked up by the same team for the first five matches.

A PCB source said that Ashraf has now been asked to focus on playing domestic cricket, while Shinwari has been called up for national duty for the home series against Sri Lanka. The two players were due to fly out to Australia next week.

The Renegades have decided to replace Ashraf and Shinwari with English pacers Richard Gleeson and Harry Gurney.

The PCB has come under-fire in recent times due to its inconsistent policy on issuing NOCs for foreign leagues and is now apparently working on a new document which will allow players to feature in only two leagues in a season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App