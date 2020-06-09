PCB names Younis Khan as Pakistan batting coach for England tour

The appointments have been made to provide head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the essential resources to uplift the team’s performance. (FILE) The appointments have been made to provide head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the essential resources to uplift the team’s performance. (FILE)

In a major development in the Pakistan cricket, former batting great Younis Khan has been appointed as the batting coach for the upcoming tour of England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The PCB also appointed wrist spinner and a veteran of 52 Tests Mushtaq Ahmed as the team’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the three-Test and three-T20Is series, which will be played in August-September.

The appointments, according to the board, have been made to provide head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the essential resources to uplift the team’s performance.

When I took over the captaincy in 2010, Younis proved to be a great ally & support, I am confident he will provide similar assistance as we head to England with an objective of putting Pakistan cricket back on the road to success: @captainmisbahpk More ➡️ https://t.co/myCplIAtdR pic.twitter.com/t4VKFkpiW7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 9, 2020

Making the announcement, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “I am delighted that someone of the stature and incredible batting record of Younis Khan has agreed to join the Pakistan cricket set-up as national men’s team batting coach. When I spoke with him, his commitment and enthusiasm to take up this assignment and serve his country were never in doubt and he jumped at the opportunity.

Younis, who retired from international cricket in 2017, scored 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests from 2000 to 2017. He also holds an impressive record against England.

Responding on the news, Younis Khan said: “For me, there has never been a bigger honour and a better feeling than to represent my country and I feel privileged to have been again offered the opportunity to serve it for a challenging but exciting tour of England.”

