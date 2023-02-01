scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
PCB names senior and junior selection committees

This is the first time that Kamran, Yasir and Sami have been named as national selectors.

Haroon Rasheed will head the senior selection committee that includes Kamran Akmal, Yasir Hameed and Muhammad Sami, all former Test players.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced its new senior and junior men’s selection committees with Haroon Rasheed and Kamran Akmal as heads of the two panels respectively.

The national junior selection committee is headed by Pakistan’s discarded wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal.

Other members of the junior selection committee are Tauseef Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Shahid Nazir and Shoaib Khan.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 22:30 IST
