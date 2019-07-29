After Mohammad Amir’s retirement, PCB makes it mandatory for stars to play domestic cricket

Mohammad Amir’s sudden decision to retire from Test cricket and concentrate on limited overs while shifting his base to UK has prompted the PCB to make participation in domestic cricket mandatory.

Advertising

It is widely believed that Amir, whose wife Narjis is a British passport holder, will be shifting his base to UK and will only play T20s and ODIs for the national side.

A PCB official of the board said that besides restructuring of the domestic season, it would be made mandatory for players to appear in domestic matches to qualify for the Pakistan team.

“For example, Muhammad Amir who has now retired from Test cricket has to play in the domestic One-Day cup and National T20 competitions to be considered for national selection,” the PCB source said.

Advertising

He said that similarly players who are active in Test cricket must play first class cricket matches.

The PCB has on the directives of prime minister Imran Khan decided to revamp its domestic structure with first class competition now being limited to just six provincial teams while 16 regional teams will compete in division two (three-day) tournament besides the national one-day cup and T20 competitions.

As per plans, the Pakistan board will initially offer domestic contracts to 34 players selected for a provincial side as they have decided to end the participation of institutional sides in the first class competition.

Departments and banks have been part of Pakistan’s premier domestic tournament (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy) since the 70s and there is a fear that once their teams are not allowed to play in domestic matches their employed players will be rendered jobless.

The official said that the revised domestic structure was still being finalized as to implement it the board had to first make amendments in its constitution.

But he said the condition for players to play in domestic cricket was mandatory and wouldn’t be changed.

Similarly the board is still sticking to its policy of allowing its centrally contracted players to appear in only two T20 foreign leagues but they are also giving permission on a case to case basis.

PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League T20 tournament will be played entirely at home, according to Cricket Board (PCB) sources.

As per PCB sources, the PSL Season 5 will be tentatively held from February 20 to March 22 next year with the final scheduled to be held in Lahore.

Since the launch of the league in early 2016, the PCB has organised majority of the matches in Dubai and Sharjah as foreign players were reluctant to travel to Pakistan because of security concerns. But the PCB has managed to host the finals of the last three editions in Pakistan. In fact, the last eight matches of PSL 4 earlier this year, including the playoffs and title clash were held in Lahore and Karachi.

The PCB has also informed its franchises that when the players draft takes place sometime in November they must only sign on those overseas players who are willing to come and play in Pakistan.

According to sources, the PCB has already started working on renovating and upgrading venues which will host the PSL matches. 11 games are scheduled in Lahore, nine in Karachi, eight in Rawalpindi and four in Multan.

Advertising

The PCB, however, first needs to resolve some financial issues with its six franchises, who are now reluctant to give bank guarantees for the fifth edition and are also demanding a bigger share in the earnings from broadcast, title and other sponsorship revenues.