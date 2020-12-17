PCB issues statement on Mohammad Amir’s surprise retirement decision

Mohammad Amir celebrates a wicket for Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters)

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday issued an official statement about the reports surrounding paceman Mohammd Amir’s retirement from international cricket.

“Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket. The 28-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intensions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches.

“This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage,” the board said in its statement.

Amir said in a video interview with Pakistani channel Samaa that he would be reaching Pakistan in a few more days (from Sri Lanka, where he has been playing the Lanka Premier League) and release a more detailed note stating his reasons, but said that it is clear to him that he cannot continue playing for under the current management.

“I have been tortured,” Amir said in the video.

Amir, who was jailed in 2011 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal, had retired from Test cricket last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd