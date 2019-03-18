PCB has paid BCCI USD 1.6 million in compensation, says Ehsan Mani

The Pakistan Cricket Board has paid the BCCI approximately USD 1.6 million as compensation after losing the case it filed against the Indian Board for allegedly not honouring a bilateral agreement, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani claimed on Monday.

The PCB had filed a compensation case against the BCCI last year before the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee, demanding around USD 70 million. The ICC dismissed it and asked the PCB to compensate the legal cost to the BCCI.

“We incurred cost of around USD 2.2 million on the compensation case which we lost,” Mani said.

“The ICC committee did accept that Pakistan had a case and that is why the damages/cost we had to pay to the Indian board was around USD 1.6 million,” Mani said.

Mani insisted that besides the amount paid to India to cover the legal cost, the other expenses were related to legal fees and travelling.

According to the PCB, the agreement with India, which it claimed was a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ensured Pakistan six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. Pakistan said the BCCI reneged on the commitment, causing it losses running into millions of dollars.

The Indian Cricket Board, however, maintained that the discussion with PCB was a proposal and never a legally binding MoU.

Ultimately, the BCCI’s assertion was accepted by the ICC’s dispute resolution committee.