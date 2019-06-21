PCB Cricket Committee chairman Mohsin Khan quits panel, hints at bigger role in the offing

Former Pakistan opener Mohsin Khan on Wednesday resigned as head of Pakistan’s cricket committee after just eight months in charge, but has hinted that a bigger responsibility could come his way after the World Cup. Pakistan Cricket Board general manager Wasim Khan will now head the cricket committee that will review the performance of the team and support staff after the World Cup.

“I had a discussion with the (PCB) chairman (Ehsan Mani) and said I will be much delighted to serve Pakistan cricket at a position which suits me more. So with this, I want to withdraw. He said, ‘OK, fine’. That’s how we have the understanding. So let’s see. If they find me for the right place, I will be definitely serving the cricket board,” Khan told The Indian Express.

The 64-year-old played 48 Tests and 75 ODIs, with seven centuries in the longer format and two in limited-overs cricket. He has also served as Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector. His next assignment could be either of the two. Asked which one he would prefer, Khan said: “I did both in the past, about five-six years back. And I am thankful to the almighty that he gave me success in both departments – chief selector and head coach. Whichever my cricket board offers me, and I feel that I can give my 100 per cent in that, I would look forward (to). Let’s wait and see what they offer me.”

The current selection committee, headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq, has been at the receiving end of some severe criticism because of the team’s performance at the World Cup. Pakistan lie ninth in the league table, with three points from five matches. Squad selection has become an issue, especially after Pakistan’s loss to India. “Inzamam and company or any other selection committee; when you think of merit first, I think that’s the most important thing, especially when you are picking the national team. Merit is the top priority and fitness and discipline. If you select the players on those criteria, winning and losing is part of the game, but when the selection is good and on merit, things are much better,” Khan observed.

When asked if, according to him, the World Cup squad was picked on merit, he said: “There has been a lot of speculation. And three, four or five young players should have been there. Things could have been different (then). Then again, I’m not blaming anybody. Every person has got his own thinking, but when I was the chairman of the selection committee, I said to my selection committee (members), whoever the player is, we have got to pick every player on merit; who has got performance behind him, who has got proper fitness and discipline. We (selection committee) did a very good job.”

However, Khan took a dim view of Mickey Arthur’s performance as head coach. “Those who brought him are responsible for this. If you play 20 matches, for example, and win three out of them, the record says you have lost 17. Anyway, it’s up to the cricket board. I’m not sure you can win one tournament (2017 Champions Trophy) and sit on that for two years.”

He supported the idea of bringing in a former Pakistan player, who is a competent coach and shares the same culture as the team. As for skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khan chose to remain non-committal. “I think removing him (as captain) or keeping him is the decision of the chairman of the cricket board of Pakistan. I’m sure he will not take any hasty decision. He will consult and discuss with all the important people.”