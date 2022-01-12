PCB chief Ramiz Raja proposes 4-nation T20I series including India and Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said that he is going to make a proposal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold a four-nation T20I series including arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The other two teams will be T20 World Cup winner Australia and 50 overs champions England.

Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 11, 2022

“Hello, fans. Will be bringing the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng that will be played annually, which will be rotated by these four,” he wrote on Twitter.

Raja feels that if this round did take place, then the profits would be shared on a percentage basis with all ICC members.

“A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on a percentage basis with all ICC members, I think we have a winner.”

India and Pakistan faced each other in the group stage of the T20 World Cup in UAE, where the Babar Azam-led emerged victorious by 10 wickets. It was Pakistan’s first win against India in the ICC World Cups.

Pakistan dominated the group stage and reached the semi-final without any hassle. However, the lost to the eventual champions Australia in the semi-final.