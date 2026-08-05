PCB threatens ban on ex-PAK cricketers for participating in unauthorised league

number of well known players were named in the Pakistan Panthers squad which appeared in the Asian Legends Cup but some of them pulled out after learning that it was not sanctioned. (File)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that former players who are participating in an unauthorised tournament called the Asian Legends Cup in Lusaka, Zambia, will face disciplinary actions, including a ban of two years from approved overseas cricket leagues or events.

“International Cricket Council (ICC) considers this league as an unsanctioned/disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release and the tournament has not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU) as well. The ICC has further reiterated that all foreign players are required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective home Board before participating in overseas cricket events. The Regulations also place an obligation on Member Boards to take appropriate action against any player who participates in an unsanctioned event. Failure to comply with these obligations may result in action against the respective Member Board,” the PCB said in a statement.