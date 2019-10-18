Toggle Menu
PCB apologizes for insensitive tweet after Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sacking as captainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pcb-apologizes-insensitive-tweet-sarfaraz-ahmed-sacking-pakistan-captain-6076350/

PCB apologizes for insensitive tweet after Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sacking as captain

PCB has apologized for a tweet sent out from its handle moments after it was announced that skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed would be stripped of the role. The tweet in question is a GIF of Pakistan players dancing as Sarfaraz is leaving the frame.

sararaz ahmed, sarfaraz, azhar ali, icc world cup 2019 pakistan, icc world cup 2019 pakistan news
Sarfaraz Ahmed has been Pakistan’s most successful T20I captain (File Photo/Reuters)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has apologized for a tweet sent out from its handle moments after it was announced that skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed would be stripped of the role.

The tweet in question is a GIF of Pakistan players dancing as Sarfaraz is leaving the frame – possibly a moment from a Pakistan training session.

Under the captaincy of Sarfaraz, Pakistan rose to the top of the ICC T20I rankings. The 32-year-old led Pakistan to 29 wins in the 37 T20Is he was captain, including winning a record 10 series on the trot.

His win percentage is 78.37, better than any Pakistan captain who has led the team in two or more T20Is. In fact, Ahmed is the third-most successful captain in the history of T20I cricket after Afghanistan’s Asghar Stanikzai (37 wins from 47 T20Is) and India’s Rohit Sharma (12 wins from 15 T20Is).

Azhar Ali will be replacing Sarfaraz as Test captain whereas Babar Azam will be taking over the T20I captaincy.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android