PCB apologizes for insensitive tweet after Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sacking as captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has apologized for a tweet sent out from its handle moments after it was announced that skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed would be stripped of the role.

The PCB apologies for this post and accepts the timing of it was wrong. This was a pre-planned post as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign. The timing of this post clashed with the captaincy announcement for which the PCB offers its regrets. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 18, 2019

The tweet in question is a GIF of Pakistan players dancing as Sarfaraz is leaving the frame – possibly a moment from a Pakistan training session.

Advertising

Under the captaincy of Sarfaraz, Pakistan rose to the top of the ICC T20I rankings. The 32-year-old led Pakistan to 29 wins in the 37 T20Is he was captain, including winning a record 10 series on the trot.

His win percentage is 78.37, better than any Pakistan captain who has led the team in two or more T20Is. In fact, Ahmed is the third-most successful captain in the history of T20I cricket after Afghanistan’s Asghar Stanikzai (37 wins from 47 T20Is) and India’s Rohit Sharma (12 wins from 15 T20Is).

For someone who has led Pakistan to no 1 in world T20 rankings, Sarfaraz didn’t deserve to sacked as captain in this format. Babar wish him the best but from what i have seen at pressers is not ready for the job. Pray captaincy doesn’t affect his batting. Blooper from Misbah PCB — Waheed Khan (@waheedkhan) October 18, 2019

Azhar Ali will be replacing Sarfaraz as Test captain whereas Babar Azam will be taking over the T20I captaincy.