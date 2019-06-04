PCA stadium to host its fifth T20 International match on Sept 18

IS Bindra PCA Stadium will host its fifth T20 International match in the form of the second T20 match of the Freedom Trophy between India and South Africa to be played on September 18. Since 1994, the IS Bindra PCA Stadium has played host to 25 ODI matches apart from 13 Test matches and four T20I’s and the September 18 match will be the only International match to be hosted by the stadium for the 2019-2020 season. India-Australia ODI match on March 10 was the 25th ODI match that took place in the stadium.

“It is good that IS Bindra PCA Stadium has got to host a match in the beginning of the season and to play host for one of the matches of the Freedom Trophy is a special moment for the stadium. The ODI between India and Australia was a high scoring match and fans in the region enjoyed watching the match at the stadium. We will start the preparations for the match soon. As per BCCI Rotation policy, this is the only International match allotted to Mohali for this season. But we are sure that it will be a match to remember for the fans,” said RP Singla, honorary secretary, Punjab Cricket Association.

The stadium, with a capacity of 28,000, had hosted a total of five matches in this year’s IPL. The last time the stadium hosted a T20 International match was in 2016, when India scored a six-wicket win over Australia in a Super 10 Group match of the ICC T20 world Cup on March 27.

The highest T20I total at the ground is 211 for 4 posted by India against Sri Lanka during the first T20I hosted by the stadium on December 12, 2009. With PCA building the new international stadium in Mullanpur and the stadium nearing its completion, the September 18 match could be one of the last matches to be played at the Mohali stadium.

“The groundwork and pitch work at the new stadium at Mullanpur stadium has been completed and we will conduct the U-19 and U-23 matches at the new stadium from this month. We are planning to host some of the matches of the Ranji Trophy at the new stadium with rest of the matches to be hosted at Mohali. Post the completion of the new stadium in March, the new stadium will be ready to host International stadium after ICC inspection and other formalities,” added Singla.