PBKS vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Shreyas Iyer or Ishan Kishan in Mullanpur today?

IPL 2026 Today Match, PBKS vs SRH Toss Updates: Will the coin flip favour Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings or Ishan Kishan's SunRisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur today.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 12:09 PM IST
PBKS vs SRH Toss, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Shreyas Iyer's Punjab vs Hyderabad in Mullanpur? (BCCI)PBKS vs SRH Toss, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Shreyas Iyer's Punjab vs Hyderabad in Mullanpur? (BCCI)
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IPL 2026 Today Match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Toss Updates: Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.

While PBKS are yet suffer a defeat in the season, Sunrisers have been reeling with two losses in three games.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Toss updates at Mullanpur

TOSS: Toss to be announced at 3 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur

PBKS at home last season

During Punjab Kings dream run last year, they played five home games at the Mullanpur stadium, assisted by three coin toss wins in five matches. They went onto win toss of those matches, defending scores at the venue. Interestingly, on the two occasions where they coin flip did not come to their favour, they lost twice to eventual winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru, once in the league stage and once in the Qualifier 1 contest.

Tosses won at home:  3/5

Matches Won after Toss win at home: 2/2; Bat 1st: 0/1

Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 0/2

SRH in away games last season

During a lacklustre campaign last year, SRH was favoured by six coin flip triumphs away from home. But the team seldom capitalised on it, winning only three of the six matches.

Tosses won away from home: 6/8

Matches Won after Toss win away: 3/6; Batting 1st: 1/2; Batting 2nd: 2/4

Matches Won after Toss loss away: 1/2

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SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

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