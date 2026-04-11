PBKS vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Shreyas Iyer or Ishan Kishan in Mullanpur today?

IPL 2026 Today Match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Toss Updates: Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.

While PBKS are yet suffer a defeat in the season, Sunrisers have been reeling with two losses in three games.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Toss updates at Mullanpur

TOSS: Toss to be announced at 3 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur

PBKS at home last season

During Punjab Kings dream run last year, they played five home games at the Mullanpur stadium, assisted by three coin toss wins in five matches. They went onto win toss of those matches, defending scores at the venue. Interestingly, on the two occasions where they coin flip did not come to their favour, they lost twice to eventual winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru, once in the league stage and once in the Qualifier 1 contest.