PBKS vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Shreyas Iyer or Ishan Kishan in Mullanpur today?

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IPL 2026 Today Match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Toss Updates: Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.
While PBKS are yet suffer a defeat in the season, Sunrisers have been reeling with two losses in three games.
TOSS: Toss to be announced at 3 PM IST
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur
During Punjab Kings dream run last year, they played five home games at the Mullanpur stadium, assisted by three coin toss wins in five matches. They went onto win toss of those matches, defending scores at the venue. Interestingly, on the two occasions where they coin flip did not come to their favour, they lost twice to eventual winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru, once in the league stage and once in the Qualifier 1 contest.
Tosses won at home: 3/5
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 2/2; Bat 1st: 0/1
Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 0/2
During a lacklustre campaign last year, SRH was favoured by six coin flip triumphs away from home. But the team seldom capitalised on it, winning only three of the six matches.
Tosses won away from home: 6/8
Matches Won after Toss win away: 3/6; Batting 1st: 1/2; Batting 2nd: 2/4
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 1/2
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.