IPL 2026, PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Will Brydon Carse be brought in by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings?

IPL Today Match 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Punjab Kings, the only undefeated team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) alongside Rajasthan Royals will take on a top-heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Saturday in the first match of the double header.

Punjab’s last match was washed out in Kolkata where they had to share points with the knight Riders and are likely to play the same XI against Hyderabad. While their batting has been top-notch, their only concern will be Arshdeep Singh’s powerplay bowling with PBKS hoping that the Indian can find his mojo back as we delve closer to deep end of the IPL.