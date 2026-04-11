IPL 2026, PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Will Brydon Carse be brought in by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings?

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IPL Today Match 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Punjab Kings, the only undefeated team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) alongside Rajasthan Royals will take on a top-heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Saturday in the first match of the double header.
Punjab’s last match was washed out in Kolkata where they had to share points with the knight Riders and are likely to play the same XI against Hyderabad. While their batting has been top-notch, their only concern will be Arshdeep Singh’s powerplay bowling with PBKS hoping that the Indian can find his mojo back as we delve closer to deep end of the IPL.
For Hyderabad, they are coming off a loss to Lucknow Super Giants but isn’t likely to tweak their playing XIs. While their batting lineup unlikely to change with big hitters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen un-droppable, SRH might look to their relatively inexperienced bowling lineup. So in case, Brydon Carse is available, it’s quite likely that he will take an overseas bowler’s slot.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga/Brydon Carse
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.