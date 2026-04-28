PBKS vs RR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Sandeep Sharma return to Rajasthan team vs Punjab?

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IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will face each other with the former coming into the match after chasing down 264 runs vs Delhi Capitals while the latter lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring a 36-ball century in the first innings.
Punjab are unlikely to change their lineup but if they want to make a tweak they might bring in Lockie Ferguson who just joined the squad but it seems highly unlikely. This will mean that Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett will retain their place against Rajasthan.
Rajasthan, meanwhile, have been without pacer Sandeep Sharma who is recovering from a side strain. There isn’t much to update about the player but if he does make it back on time, expect Brijesh Sharma to give way.
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma/Sandeep Sharma
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshakh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao Perala
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.