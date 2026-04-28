PBKS vs RR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Sandeep Sharma return to Rajasthan team vs Punjab?

IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will face each other with the former coming into the match after chasing down 264 runs vs Delhi Capitals while the latter lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring a 36-ball century in the first innings.

Punjab are unlikely to change their lineup but if they want to make a tweak they might bring in Lockie Ferguson who just joined the squad but it seems highly unlikely. This will mean that Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett will retain their place against Rajasthan.