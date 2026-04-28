IPL 2026 PBKS vs RR Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab aim to extend junbeaten streak in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshakh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
IPL 2026 PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 Today Match Updates: The confidence is through the roof, his batters all locked and loaded to fire 24×7, Shreyas Iyer and Co. have resumed their hunt for the elusive trophy for Punjab this season by hitting top gear from game day 1. No team or hurdle has had them stumble so far, as yet. So much so that not even a 265 mountain at the Kotla grounds in the capital could stop the Punjab juggernaut over the last week. Led by the menacing top-order artillery of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh and an uber-cool Iyer, Punjab shattered the T20 world record for the highest successful chase ever, making the most deadly side on the table today.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here
And as they step out to take on a similarly promising and exuberant Rajasthan Royals, Mullanpur can expect some fireworks on Tuesday night. In sheer contrast, the only blip for the Royals thus far has been the form of their skipper, Riyan Parag, who has blown hot and cold with the bat. There will be a Sooryavanshi wave in the offing that the Punjab bowlers will be wary of after a pale outing against Delhi.
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Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma/Sandeep Sharma
Shreyas Iyer's reputation as a leader continues to soar and the 31-year-old has already reached the top tier of captains in the IPL. Only a handful of the very best in MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have more rounded figures as skippers, with Iyer threatening to move into the top three of all time by the end of the season, pipping the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. CHECK THE STATS
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao Perala
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Who can stop the Punjab Kings juggernaut? The batting cartel honed from Ricky Ponting's unrelenting approach has put all challenges to bed so far. But in a pace attack led by an in-form Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, there's hope for a stiff contest tonight in Mullanpur. Can Rajasthan get their act with the ball spot on and proceed to put the Punjab bowlers under pressure and hand the hosts' first 'L' of the season?
Why Shreyas Iyer is the new chase master of the IPL
Since the beginning of IPL 2023, Shreyas Iyer emerged as one of IPL’s strongest batters in the run chases, with 703 runs in 17 innings at an average of 100.43, a strike rate of 175.31 and eight fifties. That puts him a unique plain all by himself. READ MORE
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