PBKS vs RR: Cheteshwar Pujara details how Arshdeep Singh needs to bowl to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Former India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes that Arshdeep Singh has the necessary deliveries to trouble young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

The duo of Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up teams at the start of the IPL and have shown the kind of talent that forces teams to have to plan their innings around containing the duo.

Pujara, on Star Sports ‘Game Plan’, said that Arshdeep will need to keep the ball at a specific line and length and try to move it away from the left-handed Sooryavanshi to trouble him.