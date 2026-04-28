PBKS vs RR: Cheteshwar Pujara details how Arshdeep Singh needs to bowl to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes that Arshdeep Singh has the necessary deliveries to trouble young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.
The duo of Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up teams at the start of the IPL and have shown the kind of talent that forces teams to have to plan their innings around containing the duo.
Pujara, on Star Sports ‘Game Plan’, said that Arshdeep will need to keep the ball at a specific line and length and try to move it away from the left-handed Sooryavanshi to trouble him.
“Arshdeep, I think he, being a left-arm seamer, will come over the stumps for Vaibhav. He will have to ensure that he bowls that middle and off stump plan, where the ball is going away from him. We have seen that when Moshin was bowling against Vaibhav, he got that success against him. Arshdeep will have to do a similar thing,” said Pujara.
“Try and bowl back of length on middle and off stump line. Try to keep hitting that channel more often and also try to utilize his slower deliveries because Arshdeep has very good slower deliveries,” he added.
Pujara also felt that the yorker could be a great ball to deploy against the 15-year-old southpaw.
Try to use yorkers in between if needed. But early on, I think first four or five deliveries, just try and hit that back of length on middle and off stump,” he added.
Previously Sooryavanshi faced off against Sunrises Hyderabad and slammed 103 from a mere 37 balls. He currently has the third-most runs in this campaign of the IPL, only narrowly behind KL Rahul and top-scorer Abhishek Sharma.
Rajasthan are on five wins and three losses from eight matches and are currently in fourth position. Punjab on the other hand, are at the top of the IPL table with no losses in their seven games.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.