PBKS vs MI Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya’s status up in air vs Punjab

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IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Mumbai Indians, already out of play-offs contention, will look to play spoiler against the Punjab Kings, who are coming off the back of 4 back to back losses as the two teams face off at Dharamshala on Thursday.
Coming to team news, Punjab’s sole weakness with the ball have been exploited by teams and the Shreyas Iyer-led side will want to strengthen that unit with the introduction of Locke Ferguson in place of Xavier Bartlett. But the Kiwi bowler’s status is still up in the air and it’ll be interesting to see if he gets fit on time.
Coming to Mumbai, one name dominates the conversation which is captain Hardik Pandya. The MI skipper has missed two back to back matches for muscle spams and there’s still a question mark on if he’ll be playing the match. In case, he does not make it, Suryakumar Yadav will be taking the captain’s mantle like he has been doing in the past couple of matches.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.