PBKS vs MI Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya’s status up in air vs Punjab

IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Mumbai Indians, already out of play-offs contention, will look to play spoiler against the Punjab Kings, who are coming off the back of 4 back to back losses as the two teams face off at Dharamshala on Thursday.

Coming to team news, Punjab’s sole weakness with the ball have been exploited by teams and the Shreyas Iyer-led side will want to strengthen that unit with the introduction of Locke Ferguson in place of Xavier Bartlett. But the Kiwi bowler’s status is still up in the air and it’ll be interesting to see if he gets fit on time.