IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Punjab Kings look to stop sudden collapse

IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Today Match Updates: (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Punjab Kings host the Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala as a team desperate for a win. They were flying high throughout the first half of the league stage, having gone through that entire period unbeaten and looking almost invincible.

PBKS lost for the first time in their last home game in New Chandigarh against Rajasthan Royals on April 28 and since then, remarkably, they have gone on to lose three more matches on the trot.

Story continues below this ad They have a tricky proposition in facing MI, who are out of contention for the playoffs. It means that they have no pressure on them at all. MI have been out of contention for a while, though, and this hasn’t really converted to results, with the five-time champions winning just one of their last five matches. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF PUNJAB KINGS VS MUMBAI INDIANS FROM DHARAMSALA