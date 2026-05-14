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IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Punjab Kings look to stop sudden collapse

IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Catch live score and updates as Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala.

By: Sports Desk
May 14, 2026 03:51 PM IST
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Today Match Updates:IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Today Match Updates: (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Punjab Kings host the Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala as a team desperate for a win. They were flying high throughout the first half of the league stage, having gone through that entire period unbeaten and looking almost invincible.

PBKS lost for the first time in their last home game in New Chandigarh against Rajasthan Royals on April 28 and since then, remarkably, they have gone on to lose three more matches on the trot.

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They have a tricky proposition in facing MI, who are out of contention for the playoffs. It means that they have no pressure on them at all. MI have been out of contention for a while, though, and this hasn’t really converted to results, with the five-time champions winning just one of their last five matches.

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‘I don’t have to beat around the bush’: Shreyas Iyer’s scathing words post Punjab’s loss against DC

Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings during Match 55 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshal, India, on May 11, 2026. (CREIMAS)

With the three-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala, Punjab Kings suffered their fourth consecutive loss in this year’s IPL. The Shreyas Iyer led team, which was once leading the points table and had six wins out of seven matches with one no result match, is now placed fourth in the points table. The team could have climbed to the top spot if they would have won the match. Defending 210 runs, Punjab Kings had Delhi Capitals at. 38 for 3 in five overs before their bowlers let the Axar Patel led side make a comeback in the match. With Capitals winning the match with one over to spare and Kings giving away 78 runs in the last five overs of Capitals’ innings Iyer sounded harsh on the team’s bowling as well fielding. When asked whether the team got it wrong in the match, Iyer spoke about how the team’s bowling and fielding let the team down. READ MORE

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