IPL 2026 PBKS vs LSG Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant in focus as Punjab meet Lucknow

IPL 2026 PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants back in Mullanpur with the tale of two contrasting captains in focus. Shreyas Iyer’s been on an invincible run in the league since last season, rewriting records and fortifying his case for a strong comeback into the national side. The same span has also seen LSG captain Rishabh Pant’s white-ball heft diminish with each passing.

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As Pant’s attacking prowess has taken a considerable hit, the Lucknow camp appears to be a muddled unit that is struggling to find direction. Is a comeback around the corner tonight in Mullanpur?

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Live Updates Apr 19, 2026 03:34 PM IST PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 27 of the IPL 2026 season. The contrasts couldn't be starker. On one side, we have Punjab soaring hard with their captain Shreyas Iyer leading the march on the back of some sensational batting. Meanwhile, LSG's struggles have mirrored that of their skipper Rishabh Pant's, who has failed to light up the tournament as yet with his explosive capabilities.