PBKS vs LSG Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rishabh Pant take field for Lucknow vs Punjab?

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IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Lucknow Super Giants will look to bounce back from their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier in the week when they face the undefeated Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on Sunday.
LSG will be sweating on the fitness of skipper Rishabh Pant who retired hurt in the last match after getting hit on the elbow. Although, bowling coach Bharat Arun revealed that Pant was fit and is expected to take to the field on Sunday. However, things can change between now and the toss with LSG fans hoping that their captain can take part in match.
Also, LSG might look to bring in Himmat Singh in place of a misfiring Abdul Samad in order to arrest their frequent batting collapses. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are unlikely to tinker with the winning contribution and go with the same team.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary(w), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.