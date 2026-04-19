PBKS vs LSG Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rishabh Pant take field for Lucknow vs Punjab?

IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Lucknow Super Giants will look to bounce back from their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier in the week when they face the undefeated Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on Sunday.

LSG will be sweating on the fitness of skipper Rishabh Pant who retired hurt in the last match after getting hit on the elbow. Although, bowling coach Bharat Arun revealed that Pant was fit and is expected to take to the field on Sunday. However, things can change between now and the toss with LSG fans hoping that their captain can take part in match.