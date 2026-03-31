PBKS vs GT Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Familiar lineups likely as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer look to build from last season

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IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill will play his first T20 match since being left out of the national T20I side which went on to win the T20 World Cup. Gill will be standing across Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer who is another player struggling to get a place in the national T20I side.
The two sides have retained most of their team which played last year so the starting lineup of the teams will be pretty familiar. Punjab though have a new player in Cooper Connolly who has been drafted in place of Josh Inglis and is expected to play as a specialist batter.
Gujarat meanwhile, have retained their core with Gill, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan expected to make up their top order while Punjab have an explosive lineup as well with Prabsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh which went a long way in them reaching the final last season.
PBKS predicted XI: Prabsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal
GT predicted XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.