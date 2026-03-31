PBKS vs GT Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Familiar lineups likely as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer look to build from last season

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill will play his first T20 match since being left out of the national T20I side which went on to win the T20 World Cup. Gill will be standing across Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer who is another player struggling to get a place in the national T20I side.

The two sides have retained most of their team which played last year so the starting lineup of the teams will be pretty familiar. Punjab though have a new player in Cooper Connolly who has been drafted in place of Josh Inglis and is expected to play as a specialist batter.