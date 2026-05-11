PBKS vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Delhi play for survival; Punjab eye to regain top spot in Dharamsala; Playing XI updates

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Staring at elimination from the Indian Premier League 2026, Delhi Capitals will play for survival against Punjab Kings in Match No. 55 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday.

PBKS vs DC Live Match Scorecard IPL 2026 – Check Here

PBKS, who will play their first home game away from Mullanpur this season, have lost steam heading into the business end of IPL 2026. Last year’s finalists started with five wins and were unbeaten in their first six games before losing three on the trot. Rajasthan Royals stopped Shreyas Iyer’s men’s juggernaut, after which Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also beaten the Men in Red. As a result, Punjab have slipped to fourth in the points table after dominating the leaderboard for the majority of the season.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XI: Check Here

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Like Punjab, Delhi also got off to a good start but failed to build on the momentum. Having started the season with two back-to-back wins, Axar Patel’s DC have since lost seven of their nine matches.

DC stand on the brink of elimination with 8 points from 11 matches, where a loss to PBKS in Dharamsala would officially end their run. Punjab, meanwhile, would regain the top spot in the standings ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad should they win on Monday.

Scroll Down To Follow Live Score Updates of PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match

Live Updates May 11, 2026 03:33 PM IST PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Welcome! Hello and welcome to The Indian Express' live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026. Monday will see Delhi Capitals fight for survival against Punjab Kings, who are looking to regain the top spot in the points table. The match will be played at the picturesque venue of HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, sitting in the foothills of the Dhauladhar range, the Great Himalayas. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.