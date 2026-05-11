PBKS vs DC Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Delhi expected to ring in changes vs Punjab at Dharamshala

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IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Punjab Kings, reeling from back to back 3 defeats, will look to get their form back on track at the picturesque HPCA Stadium at Dharamshala, their spiritual home stadium. To get back to winning ways, they’ll not find a better team to face than Delhi Capitals who are on a losing streak. The last time these two met was that high scoring match last month when Punjab chased down 264 runs against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Coming to the team, Punjab is unlikely to tinker with the combination that have brought them to the dance in all their wins of the season. If they do want to change, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit might look to give Azmatullah Omarzai a shot in place of Marcus Stoinis with the Australian looking a touch out of form.
For Delhi though, they have little to lose so they might just give Abishek Porel a go in place of the misfiring Sameer Rizvi. Porel was their best batter in that collapse against RCB and it raised a lot of eye brows when he wasn’t retained in the playing XI after that match. They might also opt to go for pacer Auqib Nabi in place of a out of form Kuldeep Yadav.
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, T Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.