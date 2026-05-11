PBKS vs DC Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Delhi expected to ring in changes vs Punjab at Dharamshala

IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Punjab Kings, reeling from back to back 3 defeats, will look to get their form back on track at the picturesque HPCA Stadium at Dharamshala, their spiritual home stadium. To get back to winning ways, they’ll not find a better team to face than Delhi Capitals who are on a losing streak. The last time these two met was that high scoring match last month when Punjab chased down 264 runs against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Coming to the team, Punjab is unlikely to tinker with the combination that have brought them to the dance in all their wins of the season. If they do want to change, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit might look to give Azmatullah Omarzai a shot in place of Marcus Stoinis with the Australian looking a touch out of form.