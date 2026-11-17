2025 finalists Punjab Kings have announced the players they will retain ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions next month.

Ahead of retention day, Punjab had already completed a blockbuster trade last week when they traded in Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya for pacer Arshdeep Singh. Hardik moved to PBKS for Rs 18 crore. This will be his third IPL franchise since he debuted in 2015. He moved on from MI after a three-year stint as captain. Arshdeep went the other way for Rs 18 crore after spending eight seasons at PBKS.

What are the rules of IPL retentions?

When there is a mega auction, there is a limit to the number of players, be it overseas or the Indians, that the squads can retain. But this time around, as it is not a mega auction, teams can retain around as many players as they wish to. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be around Rs 157 crore.