PBKS IPL 2026 Schedule: Punjab Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2026 season against the Gujarat Titans at home on 31 March.
Follow the IPL 2026 schedule announcement on our IPL 2026 schedule liveblog or check out full schedule of 1st phase of IPL 2026
Punjab Kings enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing at the top of the points table after a dominant league stage. They carried that momentum into the Playoffs but eventually fell short in the final, losing the title clash to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after coming so close to their maiden title. However, Punjab will look to build on that strong run in the upcoming campaign under Shreyas Iyer.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Date
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Mullanpur
|31/03/2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|3/04/2026
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|6/04/2026
|Punjab Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mullanpur
|11/04/2026
PBKS full squad: Shreyas Iyer(C), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Cooper Cannolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Lockie Ferguson.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.