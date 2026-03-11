PBKS IPL 2026 Schedule: Punjab Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2026 season against the Gujarat Titans at home on 31 March.

Punjab Kings enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing at the top of the points table after a dominant league stage. They carried that momentum into the Playoffs but eventually fell short in the final, losing the title clash to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after coming so close to their maiden title. However, Punjab will look to build on that strong run in the upcoming campaign under Shreyas Iyer.