PBKS IPL 2026 Schedule: Punjab Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

PBKS IPL 2026 Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2026 season against [ ]. Check here the Punjab Kings schedule, matches list, dates, venue ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMar 11, 2026 05:41 PM IST
PBKS IPL 2026 Schedule: Check out full Punjab Kings match fixtures list. (BCCI)PBKS IPL 2026 Schedule: Check out full Punjab Kings match fixtures list. (BCCI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2026 season against the Gujarat Titans at home on 31 March.

Follow the IPL 2026 schedule announcement on our IPL 2026 schedule liveblog or check out full schedule of 1st phase of IPL 2026

 

Punjab Kings enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing at the top of the points table after a dominant league stage. They carried that momentum into the Playoffs but eventually fell short in the final, losing the title clash to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after coming so close to their maiden title. However, Punjab will look to build on that strong run in the upcoming campaign under Shreyas Iyer.

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List

Home Away Venue Date
Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Mullanpur 31/03/2026
Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Chennai 3/04/2026
Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Kolkata 6/04/2026
Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur 11/04/2026

 

PBKS full squad: Shreyas Iyer(C), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Cooper Cannolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Lockie Ferguson.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 11: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments