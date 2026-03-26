PBKS Full IPL 2026 Schedule: Punjab Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

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Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2026 season against the Gujarat Titans at home on 31 March. They will then play two away fixtures against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3 and 6 and then host Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.
According to the second phase of fixtures, the last year’s finalist will then play an away fixture vs Mumbai Indians on April 16, followed by a home match vs Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. After that, they will travel to Delhi to face the Capitals on April 25 and then return home to take on Rajasthan Royals on April 28.
They will then travel to Ahmedabad on May 3 to play Gujarat Titans, followed by another away fixture vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 6. After that, they will shift to Dharmasala for a home fixture against Delhi Capitals on May 11 and then take on Mumbai Indians in the same venue on May 14. On May 16, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will travel to Dharamsala as well and Punjab will end their group stage commitments with an away match against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 23.
After the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed earlier this month, the BCCI revealed the remaining fixtures on Thursday. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India.
A quick look at Punjab Kings’ schedule for IPL 2026:
Mullanpur, New Chandigarh to host games on
Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh to host games on
Punjab Kings’ away games
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