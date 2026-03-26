PBKS Full IPL 2026 Schedule: Punjab Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2026 season against the Gujarat Titans at home on 31 March. They will then play two away fixtures against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3 and 6 and then host Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.

According to the second phase of fixtures, the last year’s finalist will then play an away fixture vs Mumbai Indians on April 16, followed by a home match vs Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. After that, they will travel to Delhi to face the Capitals on April 25 and then return home to take on Rajasthan Royals on April 28.