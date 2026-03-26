PBKS Full IPL 2026 Schedule: Punjab Kings fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

PBKS IPL 2026 Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Check here the Punjab Kings schedule, matches list, dates, venue ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMar 26, 2026 09:31 PM IST
Punjab KingsPunjab Kings in action. (FILE photo)
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Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2026 season against the Gujarat Titans at home on 31 March. They will then play two away fixtures against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3 and 6 and then host Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.

According to the second phase of fixtures, the last year’s finalist will then play an away fixture vs Mumbai Indians on April 16, followed by a home match vs Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. After that, they will travel to Delhi to face the Capitals on April 25 and then return home to take on Rajasthan Royals on April 28.

They will then travel to Ahmedabad on May 3 to play Gujarat Titans, followed by another away fixture vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 6. After that, they will shift to Dharmasala for a home fixture against Delhi Capitals on May 11 and then take on Mumbai Indians in the same venue on May 14. On May 16, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will travel to Dharamsala as well and Punjab will end their group stage commitments with an away match against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 23.

After the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed earlier this month, the BCCI revealed the remaining fixtures on Thursday. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List

A quick look at Punjab Kings’ schedule for IPL 2026:

Mullanpur, New Chandigarh to host games on

  • March 31, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
  • April 11, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • April 19, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
  • April 28, 2026- Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh to host games on

  • May 11, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
  • May 14, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
  • May 16, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings’ away games

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  • April 3, 2026 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings- M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • April 6, 2026- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • April 16, 2026- Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • April 25, 2026- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings- Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • May 3, 2026- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • May 6, 2026- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • May 23, 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

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