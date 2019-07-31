Bodyguard, ABD fan, slow bowler: Romanian Pavel Florin is cricket’s latest internet sensation

Romanian bodyguard Pavel Florin has become an overnight sensation on the internet thanks to his unorthodox bowling action and his overly-flighted deliveries in European Cricket League. Florin’s videos took the internet by storm with past cricketers and cricket fans weighing in on his bowling action. Looking at the pace of the deliveries, former Australian batsman Mark Waugh tweeted, “I reckon that would be very hard to hit.”

The unorthodox bowler, who is also the President of Cluj Cricket Club isn’t taking all the jokes or criticism too hard. He also admitted that his team’s performance in the tournament hadn’t gone too well but it was a valuable experience for them.

“Maybe someone says my bowling is not beautiful or not effective but I don’t care, because I love cricket,” he told the European Cricket League.

“It is not beautiful, everyone is saying. But I am a slow bowler, it is no problem,” Florin said.

The 40-year-old Transylvanian cricketer works as a bodyguard and says he took up cricket only at the age of 32. This was the first time he featured in the 10-over eight-team European tournament, which includes teams participating from Italy, Spain and Netherlands.

Florin also revealed that his highest score ever is 36 in a league match for Cluj and his favourite cricketer is South Africa’s AB de Villiers.

He’s also done a mean imitation of a de Villers shot –

On being asked whether he has had a hero moment for his team, he told AFP, “I drove 500 km during night time for nine straight hours just to reach the match in the morning. I stayed 14 overs on the ground and scored 34 runs not out.

“I would not call it a hero act, but it is the match that gave me confidence that I can be a good cricket player,” Florin said.