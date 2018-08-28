Pavan Shah to lead India in U-19 Asia Cup in Dhaka

Pavan Shah and Vedant Murkar will lead India A and B squads in the four-nation tournament, also comprising Nepal and Afghanistan. (Representational Image) Pavan Shah and Vedant Murkar will lead India A and B squads in the four-nation tournament, also comprising Nepal and Afghanistan. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra batsman Pavan Shah has replaced Aryan Juyal as the captain of the India U-19 squad for the Asia Cup, starting in Dhaka from September 29. Most of the players from India’s tour of Sri Lanka were retained while Juyal has been dropped. Although he is only 16, Juyal won’t be eligible to play in the next World Cup, as BCCI policy doesn’t allow any player to play two successive colts World Cup.

Meanwhile Shah and Vedant Murkar will lead India A and B squads in the four-nation tournament, also comprising Nepal and Afghanistan. It will be played in Lucknow from September 12 to 18.

India U19 Squad for Asia Cup: Pavan Shah (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Prab Simran Singh (wicket-keeper), Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Ajay Dev Goud, Yatin Mangwani, Mohit Jangra, Sameer Choudhary, Rajesh Mohanty.

For the Quadrangulars

India U19 A: Pavan Shah (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Prab Simran Singh (wicket-keeper), Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Ajay Dev Goud, Yatin Mangwani, Mohit Jangra, Sameer Choudhary, Rajesh Mohanty

India U19 B: Vedant Murkar (Captain & wicket-keeper), Thakur Tilak Verma, Qamran Iqbal, Vamsi Krishna, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rishab Chouhan, Siddhant Rana, Sayan Biswas (wicket-keeper), Shubhang Hegde, Sameer Rizvi, Pankaj Yadav, Akash Singh, Ashok Sandhu, Aayush Singh, Nitish Reddy, Sabir Khan, Sahil Raj, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

