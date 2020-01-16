Paul Stirling’s 95 helps Ireland to win over Windies in 1st T20I

Ireland defeat world champions in record-breaking T20 International in Grenada (Source: Ireland Cricket Twitter) Ireland defeat world champions in record-breaking T20 International in Grenada (Source: Ireland Cricket Twitter)

Ireland won the first Twenty20 international against the West Indies by four runs on Wednesday, with a 47-ball 95 from opener Paul Stirling setting up the tourists for a surprise victory in Grenada.

Stirling struck eight sixes and six fours in a destructive knock, and was part of a 154-run opening partnership with Kevin O’Brien (48), as Ireland posted 208-7 after electing to bat first.

The West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals in their reply at St. George’s – Evin Lewis top-scored with 53 off 29 balls – and reached the last over needing 13 to win with five wickets in hand.

Sherfane Rutherford was dismissed off the first ball of Josh Little’s over, with only eight runs coming from the next five balls as the Windies ended their innings on 204-7.

The remaining two matches in the T20 series take place in St. Kitts and Nevis, on Saturday and Sunday.

Ireland lost the recent ODI series between the teams 3-0.

