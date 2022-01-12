Paul Kelly’s tribute to Ashes hero Usman Khawaja

Recent Ashes hero and Australian batsman Usman Khawaja on Wednesday shared a video of singer-songwriter Paul Kelly’s song which pays a glowing tribute to the double centurion.

“An Australian legend,” he said sharing Kelly’s video.

“What an honour. Thanks @paulkelly. Love the song, and the shirt. ️#khawaja #tune #kingkelly.”

Khawaja captured the heart of a nation last week when he made twin centuries at the SCG after being called up for his first Test in two years.

The 35-year-old admitted he never expected to play for his country again but then proved the critics wrong with two magnificent innings on his home deck.

Kelly’s song details the ups and downs of Test cricket and references Australian batsman David Warner, who Khawaja grew up playing alongside.

The left-handed batter became only the sixth Australian batter to score two centuries in an Ashes Test. He has joined the elite club of Warren Bardsley (136 & 130, at Oval in 1909), Arthur Morris (122 & 124 not out at Adelaide in 1947), Steve Waugh (108 & 116 at Old Trafford in 1997), Matthew Hayden (197 & 103 at Gabba in 2002), and Steve Smith (144 & 142 at Edgebaston in 2019).

On his Test debut, exactly, 11 years ago, Khawaja batted for two hours in his maiden Test innings on an opening day. He scored just 37, but with the grace with which he made his runs in an otherwise dismal team display, the Australian fans were convinced that Ponting’s long-term successor for the No 3 spot had been found.

While Khawaja’s Test career has not been as prolific as initially anticipated, nor did he ever truly make the No 3 position his own, but the 44-Test veteran made a comeback after a two-year hiatus in a grand fashion.