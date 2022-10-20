scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Patil loses to Kale in MCA presidential election

Kale got 183 votes as compared to Patil's 158. Kale was vice-president in the previous regime.

mca electionsFormer India batter Sandeep Patil on Thursday lost the presidential election of Mumbai Cricket Association to Amol Kale.

Former India batter Sandeep Patil on Thursday lost the presidential election of Mumbai Cricket Association to Amol Kale.

Kale, who had the backing of BJP MLA and new BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, defeated Patil by 25 votes.

Kale got 183 votes as compared to Patil’s 158. Kale was vice-president in the previous regime.

The 66-year-old former cricketer had decided to contest the MCA polls last month.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop

Patil was earlier director at the National Cricket Academy and also served as chairman of the BCCI selection committee. He represented India in 29 Tests and 45 ODIs.

He also has a lot of coaching experience with stints with the Indian, Kenyan and Oman teams.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 11:09:37 pm
Next Story

Mumbai woman tries to buy Rs-200 Maharaja Bhog Thalis online, loses Rs over 8 lakh

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 20: Latest News