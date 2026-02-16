Pathum Nissanka becomes first centurion of T20 World Cup 2026, hammers 100 off 52 vs Australia in Pallekele

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka became the first centurion of the T20 World Cup 2026 as he slammed a 52-ball 100 during the Group B clash against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. His sensational knock helped Sri Lanka chase down a record 182-run total against Mitchell Marsh’s side, pushing Australia to the brink of elimination from the event.

Nissanka’s ton is also the first instance of a century scored against Australia in the T20 World Cups. His sparkling knock contained 10 fours and five sixes. He stitched a 97-run partnership with Kusal Mendis for the third wicket and a 79-run stand in just 34 deliveries with Pavan Rathnayake, helping Sri Lanka overhaul the target in just 18 overs.