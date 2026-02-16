Pathum Nissanka becomes first centurion of T20 World Cup 2026, hammers 100 off 52 vs Australia in Pallekele

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka became the first centurion of the T20 World Cup 2026 as he slammed a 52-ball 100 during the Group B clash against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. His sensational knock helped Sri Lanka chase down a record 182-run total against Mitchell Marsh’s side, pushing Australia to the brink of elimination from the event.
Nissanka’s ton is also the first instance of a century scored against Australia in the T20 World Cups. His sparkling knock contained 10 fours and five sixes. He stitched a 97-run partnership with Kusal Mendis for the third wicket and a 79-run stand in just 34 deliveries with Pavan Rathnayake, helping Sri Lanka overhaul the target in just 18 overs.
182 is also the highest total chased by Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cups, improving their previous record of 172 chase against Bangladesh in 2021. It is also the highest total chased by any team against Australia in the history of the T20 World Cup.
Nissanka reached his fifty in 32 deliveries and accelerated to add the next 50 in just 20 balls. Sri Lanka have also qualified for the Super 8 with this win. Now, if Zimbabwe defeat Ireland in their next league fixture, Australia will be eliminated from this World Cup.
The explosive opener also equalled his record of scoring the second-fastest T20I century by a Sri Lankan. The fastest ton by a Sri Lankan in T20Is has come from Kusal Perera, who recorded a 44-ball hundred against New Zealand in Napier in 2025.
Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe in their last league phase before playing the Super 8 fixtures. They will find England, one of Pakistan/USA/Netherlands and one of New Zealand/Afghanistan/UAE as per the pre-ceeding of Super 8 Group 2.
