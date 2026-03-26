SRH, RCB, CSK, KKR, MI: Which teams do Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar think are capable of breaching 300-run barrier in IPL

Whenever the Indian Premier League (IPL) season has rolled around in the last couple of years, the narrative has always been around which team will be able to breach the elusive 300-run barrier. Such has been the craze for big hitting, that the feeling had seeped into the recent T20 World Cup as well but it wasn’t to be in this edition. The IPL, however, is a different ball game with teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru having the fire power to finally cross that 300-run mark.

Ahead of the 19th season of the IPL, former India players Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar picked three teams each on who they think will break the 300-run barrier.