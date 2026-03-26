SRH, RCB, CSK, KKR, MI: Which teams do Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar think are capable of breaching 300-run barrier in IPL

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Whenever the Indian Premier League (IPL) season has rolled around in the last couple of years, the narrative has always been around which team will be able to breach the elusive 300-run barrier. Such has been the craze for big hitting, that the feeling had seeped into the recent T20 World Cup as well but it wasn’t to be in this edition. The IPL, however, is a different ball game with teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru having the fire power to finally cross that 300-run mark.
Ahead of the 19th season of the IPL, former India players Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar picked three teams each on who they think will break the 300-run barrier.
“If you talk about grounds, you’ll have to talk about Bengaluru and Wankhede. Especially Wankhede where 500 runs were scored in the T20 World Cup semifinal and that has increased my expectations. If it’s the same type of pitch, 300 is possible. For the three teams, I will say Hyderabad which will be the first team on everyone’s lists. The second team is Chennai Super Kings who had played a lot of dot balls last year but they might be in the top 3 this year. And the third team is Mumbai Indians if the Wankhede pitch plays like that of the India vs England semifinals,” Pathan said on Star Sports.
𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟑𝟎𝟎 💪#SanjayBangar & #IrfanPathan decode which teams have the firepower to achieve the historic landmark 🤯#TATAIPL 2026 👉 Starts SAT, 28th MAR, 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/LiRnkQaQok
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 26, 2026
“I would also go for SRH because Hyderabad ground is known for sixes. The pitch is flat, the ball does not turn much and the ball comes beautifully to the bat. And their batting is also top notch. For No. 2, I want to keep KKR because of their top order which has Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green and Rovman Powell. The third one is RCB because I think their top order, middle order and lower order has a lot of destructive players who can hit sixes and help the team come close to 300. I still don’t think 300 will be breached but I think these 3 teams will come close,” Bangar said.
The Sunrisers with their ballistic hitting has been a fixture in the highest all-time team totals lists in the IPL, taking up 4 spots in the top 5, having scored 287/3, 286/6, 278/3 and 277/3. Kolkata Knight Riders are 5th with a score of 272/7, followed by SRH again with 266/7 at 6th, RCB’s 263/5 at 7th, PBKS’ 262/2 at 8th, RCB’s 262/7 at 9th and KKR’s 261/6 at 10th.
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