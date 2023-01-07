scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Pat Cummins’s declaration divides fans after Usman Khawaja is left stranded on 195 not out

Usman Khawaja made made his highest Test score of 195 off 368 balls, with 19 boundaries and a six.

Australia's Usman Khawaja. (AP)
Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted to declare his team’s first innings on day four of the third Test against South Africa at the SCG that left opening batter Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195.

Cummin’s decision outraged fans on social media as Khawaja was left just five runs from a possible maiden double century.

Some even drew comparisons with the Sachin Tendulkar-Rahul Dravid incident in 2004 when the then-skipper Dravid had declared Tendulkar was batting on 194.

After no play on Friday, further rain on Saturday morning meant play could not resume before lunch, effectively forcing Cummins’ hand into declaring.

That was despite leaving Usman Khawaja stranded on 195 not out to give his bowling attack any hope of bowling South Africa out twice to win the match in only five remaining sessions of play.

“He was fine; all the batters would be fine with a call like that,” said Hazlewood of Khawaja’s reaction to not having the chance to complete his first double-century. “We’re obviously running out of overs as it is, and it was sort of being talked about already, so he’s fine with it.”

Khawaja made his highest Test score as Australia reached a commanding 475/4.

Khawaja made an unbeaten 195 off 368 balls, with 19 boundaries and a six.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 16:38 IST
