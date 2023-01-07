Pat Cummins’s declaration divides fans after Usman Khawaja is left stranded on 195 not out

Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted to declare his team’s first innings on day four of the third Test against South Africa at the SCG that left opening batter Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195.

Cummin’s decision outraged fans on social media as Khawaja was left just five runs from a possible maiden double century.

Some even drew comparisons with the Sachin Tendulkar-Rahul Dravid incident in 2004 when the then-skipper Dravid had declared Tendulkar was batting on 194.

After no play on Friday, further rain on Saturday morning meant play could not resume before lunch, effectively forcing Cummins’ hand into declaring.

That was despite leaving Usman Khawaja stranded on 195 not out to give his bowling attack any hope of bowling South Africa out twice to win the match in only five remaining sessions of play.

Usman Khawaja couldn’t complete his 200 and Pat Cummins declared the innings. Just like the Sachin-Dravid incident! — S. (@iamsohail__1) January 7, 2023

Captains declaring when players were not out in 190s 1. Frank Worrell 197* v England(1960)

Captain: Gerry Alexander

Result: Draw 2. Sachin Tendulkar 194* v Pakistan(2004)

Captain: Rahul Dravid

Result: India Won 3. Usman Khawaja 195* vs South Africa(2023)

Captain: Pat Cummins — 𝐍𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 | نادر دامان (@nadirdaman) January 7, 2023

“He was fine; all the batters would be fine with a call like that,” said Hazlewood of Khawaja’s reaction to not having the chance to complete his first double-century. “We’re obviously running out of overs as it is, and it was sort of being talked about already, so he’s fine with it.”

Advertisement

Khawaja made his highest Test score as Australia reached a commanding 475/4.

Khawaja made an unbeaten 195 off 368 balls, with 19 boundaries and a six.