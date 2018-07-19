‘Was giving him a compliment’: Pat Cummins reverts on Virat Kohli’s comments

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins. Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Australia seamer Pat Cummins on Thursday reverted back from his previous comments that India skipper Virat Kohli will not score a century in Australia during the bilateral series starting from November this year. The 25-year old bowler, in June, spoke to veteran broadcaster Bruce McAvaney in an on-stage interview, in which he said, “My brave, bold prediction; I’d say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we’re going to knock them off over here.” But the bowler, in an interview to Cricket Australia, clarified his words were misinterpreted and he was trying to compliment the Indian captain.

“I was surprised by the traction the comments I made about Virat Kohli got,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website. “I was almost trying to do the opposite to the way they were perceived. I was trying to pay him a huge compliment and say that my big wish list for the summer was he doesn’t score a hundred. He’s obviously so important to the team and is such a gun batsman, so him not scoring runs would go a long way to helping us win. But I certainly didn’t mean to say he’s no good because I couldn’t hold him in higher regard,” he added.

The fast bowler further added that he was just talking about his plans for the upcoming series. “Bruce McAvaney just asked me what my big prediction was that I’d like to see for the summer. And I just basically said ‘I’d love to see Virat Kohli not make a hundred because he’s a really good player’. The chances are he’s going to score a hundred against us again sometime and we’ll be doing everything in our power to try and stop that. It was just off the cuff. It was a pretty relaxed interview to say I’d love for him not to score runs, like I’d love any international player to not score runs against us,” the bowler said.

Talking about the reaction from Indian fans over his comments, Cummins said he understands where the anger came from. “Obviously you always get a lot of Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team fans on Twitter having their say, but it’s all good,” he said. He further went on to praise Kohli for his passion and said that he would be the most prized wicket throughout the series.

“Virat’s a really passionate player and I’m sure he doesn’t need any extra motivation to go out there and put everything into what he does,” he said.

Cummins further went on to compare Kohli with the banned cricketer Steve Smith. “He’s similar to Steve Smith for us, he really gets himself into the contest and tries to find a way to fire up the bowlers. They seem to use that as a way to get the best out of themselves and I think that feeds off into the other players in the team as well. The captain and the best batsman is always the prized wicket and I’m sure it won’t be any different this summer,” the quick bowler said.

India will play a 3-ODIs, 4 Tests and 3 T20Is against Australia starting from November 21, 2018.

