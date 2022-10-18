Pat Cummins to replace Aaron Finch as Australia’s ODI captain

A year after being appointed as Test skipper, Pat Cummins is Australia’s new men’s ODI captain.

Cummins will be Australia’s 27th ODI captain and first pacer to lead a men’s team in white-ball cricket. He also becomes the first bowler since late Shane Warne, who captained in 11 ODIs.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced pace bowler Cummins would take on the extra leadership role, starting with an ODI series against England next month.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership,” Cummins said.

“They are significant shoes to fill”, although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience.”

David Warner was not able to be considered given his lifetime leadership ban remains in place while CA’s Board considers a change to its code of conduct, with Cummins winning out over other candidates like Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh.

“We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats,” Cricket Australia’s high performance manager boss Oliver said.

“The board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period including the 2023 World Cup.”

Cummins has impressed with his calm leadership of the Test side since taking over from Tim Paine on the eve of the Ashes last year and, in March, led the team to their first Test series win in Asia in a decade with a griding 1-0 win in Pakistan.